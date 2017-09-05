Arizona attorneys urge DACA recipients not to panic

PHOENIX - Several Phoenix-area attorneys announced on Wednesday they are offering services free of charge for those impacted by President Donald Trump's decision to end the DACA program, also known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
According to Stephanie Corcoran, a local attorney, those with a DACA status expiring between Sept. 5 and March 5 should apply for a renewal before Oct. 5. Any renewal applications after that date will be rejected.
The attorneys are also advising the so-called Dreamers not to travel outside the country. Those who have been ordered removed should seek legal council immediately, according to attorneys.
RELATED: McCain: 'Decision to eliminate DACA is the wrong approach to immigration policy'
About 800,000 undocumented immigrants may be impacted if Congress is unable to pass legislation, as requested by President Trump.
The Arizona chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association has provided this list of attorneys willing to provide some services free of charge:
PHOENIX AREA
Name: Ira Azulay, Esq.
Firm Name: Immigration Attorneys, LLP
Address: 3200 N. Central Ave. Suite 2250, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Phoenix: 602.388.8788
Email address: iazulay@immattyllp.com
Name: Dan Ballecer, Esq.
Firm Name: Ballecer & Segal
Phone: 602-277-0044
Email: dballecer2@gmail.com
I can help with: DACA-related questions; removal and family immigration
Name: Gerald Burns, Esq.
Firm Name: Burns Law Office, P.L.C.
Address: 68 W. Buffalo St., Suite 200, Chandler, AZ 85225
Phone: 480.200.3333
Email: jb@burnsalawaz.com
I can help with: Provide free consultations (in-office/phone) – other assistance as needed.
Name: Lemuel A Carlos, Esq.
Firm Name: The Law Offices of Lemuel A. Carlos, PLLC
Address: 1830 S. Alma School Road Suite 104, Mesa, AZ 85210
Phone: 480.355.4245
Name: Stephanie Corcoran, Esq.
Firm Name: Corcoran Law Group
Address: 934 West McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Phone: 602-900-1755
Email: Stephanie@agobadastephanie.com
I can help with: I can help on ground with consults and anything else that is needed- I am available from 11-12 and 1-3 on 9/4/2017.
Name: Paul Djurisic, Esq.
Address: 12120 E. Mescal Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Phone: 312.590.6600
Email: pdjurisic@gmail.com
Name: Josh De La Ossa, Esq.
Firm Name: De La Ossa & Ramos, PLLC
Address: 3030 N. Central Ave, Suite 609, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Phone: 480.788.1209
Email: info@delaossalaw.com
I can help with: answer questions/free consultations
Name: Judy Flanagan, Esq.
Firm Name: Judy C. Flanagan, P.C.
Address: 77 E. Columbus Ave. Ste. 201, Phoenix, AZ 85012-2352
Phone: (602) 667-6200
Email: j.flanagan@jfimmigration.com
I can help with: Free consultations for DACA recipients; DACA-related questions; exploring options; removal and family immigration
Name: Timothy A. Gambacorta, Esq.
Firm Name: The Gambacorta Law Office, LLC
Address: 1 East Washington Street, Suite 500, Phoenix, Arizona 85004
Email: tim@gambacortalaw.com
Phone: 602.759.7480
Name: Bruno Gitnacht, Esq.
Firm Name: Law Office of Bruno Gitnacht, P.L.L.C.
Address: 1401 W. Washington St., Suite 200, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Phone: 602-266-5555 (ofc) /480-779-0307 (cell)
E-mail address: Bruno.gitnacht@azbar.org
I can help with: consultations, forums/presentations, media interviews, etc.
Languages spoken: English and Spanish
Name: Alicia M. Heflin, Esq.
Firm Name: Law Offices of Alicia M. Heflin, PLC
Address: 3411 N 5th Avenue, Suite 311, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Office: 602.710.2217
Email: amheflin@heflinlawplc.com
I can help with: free consultations; answer DACA related questions.
Name: Maria Jones, Esq.
Firm Name: Maria Jones Law Firm
Address: 202 E. Earll Drive, Suite 307, Phoenix AZ 85012
Phone: 602-636-1200
Email address: mjones@MariaJonesLawFirm.com
I can help with: any immigration questions – free consultation
Name: Jeffrey Kilmark, Esq.
Firm: Ivan & Kilmark, PLC
Address: 4425 E Agave Rd, Suite 106, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Phone: 602.740.1205
Email address: jeff@ivankilmark.com
I can help with: answering questions (pro bono)
Name: Jared Leung, Esq.
Firm Name: Davis Miles McGuire Gardner
Address: 40 E. Rio Salado Pkwy, Ste. 425, Tempe, AZ 85281
Phone: 480.344.4577
Email address: jleung@davismiles.com
Languages: English and Cantonese
Name: Suzannah Maclay, Esq.
Firm Name: Law Office of Suzannah Maclay, PLLC
Address: 3428 N 15th Ave, Phoenix Arizona 85015
Phone: 602.820.7770
Email address: immigration@maclaylaw.com
Website: www.facebook.com/MaclayLaw
Name: Anya McLean, Esq.
Firm Name: McLean Law Firm, PLC
Address: 3030 N. Central Ave., Suite 402, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Phone: 602.216.8000
Email address: mclean@mcleanlawaz.com
Name: Alma Montes de Oca, Esq.
Firm Name: Law Office of Alma Montes de Oca
Address: 1600 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85015
Phone: 602-714-6670
Email address: almam.lawoffice@gmail.com
I can help with: Free 15 min consults for DACA recipients
Name: Michael Neufeld, Esq.
Firm Name: The Neufeld Law Firm PLC
Address: 668 N 44th Street, Suite 300, Phoenix AZ 85008
Email address: Mneufeldjd@gmail.com
I can help with: Free consultation for DACA recipients; all family-based immigration matters, removal defense, criminal defense
Name: Karina Ordonez, Esq.
Firm Name: Karina Ordonez Law Office
Address: 2642 E Thomas Rd Phoenix AZ 85016
Phone: 480.729.4119
Email address: info@karinaordonez.com
I can help with: immigration and criminal law, free consults for DACA recipients
Name: Daniel A. Rodriguez, Esq.
Firm Name: Law Offices of Daniel A. Rodriguez
Address: 1601 North 7th Street Ste 350 Phoenix, AZ 85001
Phone: 623.404.2544
Email: daniel@danielrodriguezlaw.com
I can help with: answer questions/free consultations, hosting forum Wednesday (9/6/2017) 6:00 pm with Arizona Dream Act Coalition at First Congregational Church, 2nd street and McDowell
Name: Delia Salvatierra, Esq.
Firm Name: Salvatierra Law Group, PLLC
Address: 1817 North 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Phone: 602.255.5550
Email address: ds@salvatierralaw.com
I can help with: consults, analysis of prior immigration history and future options
Name: Monika Sud-Devaraj, Esq.
Firm Name: Law Offices of Monika Sud-Devaraj, PLLC
Address: 141 E. Palm Lane, Suite 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Phone: 602.234.0782
Email: monika@msdlawaz.com
Name: Matthew C. Thomas, Esq.
Firm Name: Thomas Law Firm, PLC
Address: 3830 N. 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Phoenix: 602.314.4333
Email address: matt@matthewthomaslaw.com
Name: Paola Tinoco, Esq.
Firm Name: Belmonte Law Firm
Address: 4131 N. 24th Street, Ste C210, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Phone: 602.753.5383
Email address: Paola@BelmonteLawFirm.com
I can help with: Free consultations; DACA-related questions and all family-based immigration matters, removal defense, criminal defense
Languages spoken: Spanish & English
Name: Garrett J. Wilkes, Esq.
Firm Name: GARRETT WILKS LAW, PLLC
Address: 3230 E. Broadway Road, STE C-150, Phoenix, AZ. 85040
Phone: 602.437.0180
I can help with: free consultation for DACA recipient
TUCSON AREA
Name: Siovhan Ayala, Esq.
Firm Name: Ayala Law Office, PC
Address: PO Box 18986, Tucson, AZ 85731
Phone: 520.631.4196
Email address: ss@sheridanlawaz.com
I can help with: DACA, asylum, removal, family immigration, U visas, etc.
Name: Rocío Castañeda, Esq.
Phone: 773.987.6724
Email address: casta.rocio@gmail.com
I can help with: weekend consultations
Name: Margo Cowan, Esq.
Phone: 520.850.0058
Name: Eréndira Castillo, Esq.
Firm Name: Law Practice of Eréndira Castillo
Address: 1147 N. Howard Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85716
Phone: 520.405.3085 (mobile) and 520.477.1925 (voice)
Name: Rachel Wilson, Esq.
Firm Name: Law Offices of Rachel Wilson
Address: 177 N. Church Ave., Suite 200, Tucson, AZ 85701
Phone: 520.762.4825
E-mail address: rachel@rachelwilsonlaw.com
I can help with: free alternative-to-DACA consultations/call to schedule appt.
