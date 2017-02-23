With nearly 30 million Americans living with diabetes, 12 News is proud to partner with the American Diabetes Association for the 2017 Tour de Cure. The bike ride aims to raise awareness and find a cure for the disease.

This year the start and finish line is at Midwestern University - located at 59th Avenue and Utopia Road in Glendale.

Bike riders of all levels are invited and can choose from 5 route options (10, 25, 50, 75 or 100 miles) showcasing the beauty of the Sonoran Desert. And this year you don't even have to leave the start site. You'll be able to take part in the 2017 Tour de Cure by riding a stationary bike provided by CycleBar. After the ride all participants will return to a party, full lunch and live entertainment at the finish line at Midwestern University.

12 News Today weather anchor James Quinones will be leading the bike ride on March 18th. If you'd like to register it's $25 until March 17th, day off registration is $35. There is a $200 fundraising minimum. For more information click here.

