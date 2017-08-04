12 News Summer Food Drive Results

ARIZONA (August 2017) – This summer, thousands of generous Arizonans opened up their hearts and wallets to help struggling families by donating to the “12 News Summer Food Drive” benefiting St. Vincent de Paul. During the summer, thousands of families turn to St. Vincent de Paul for help to put food on the table. Summer is a particularly challenging time for Valley families because electricity bills are higher than usual and children are out of school, with limited access to school lunch programs. The need for assistance increases while food and monetary donations drop. The goal of the “12 News Summer Food Drive” is to ensure that Arizona families in need are fed during these difficult months.

In the 31 hot days of July, 12 News, Bashas’ and Food City joined forces to rally donations for the families of St. Vincent de Paul. Together, we brought in $49,665 to stop hunger in the Valley during the summer months that is more than $9,000 from the previous year. This year our friends at Sonic Drive-In provided coupons to anyone who bought the $12 pre-assembled food bag. During our July 26th rally, one mega donation came in from BMO Harris Bank to help bring up our numbers.

Last year, St. Vincent de Paul prepared and served more than 1.1 million nourishing meals through its five charity dining rooms. Its’ network of community food pantries delivered nearly 400,000 emergency food boxes to hungry families across central and northern Arizona.

Thank you to all of the Arizona residents who donated to the 12 News Summer Lunch Drive this year. We are truly thankful for your support and kindness!

