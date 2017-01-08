Cocktails paired perfectly with the Golden Globe nominees

Taco Guild serves up an 1893 Margarita made in honor of HBO's Westworld.

PHOENIX -- - With the Golden Globes held on a Sunday, mixing up Hollywood inspired drinks inside of an old 1893 church feels right.

Taco Guild Gastropub in Phoenix is where master mixologist, John Jesmer is serving up drinks named after a few Golden Globe nominees.

First up, the Jalisco Mule, made in honor of Ryan Gosling. The drink fused with Gosling's Ginger Beer makes it an obvious choice for the heartthrob.

Next, the 1893 Margarita in honor of HBO's series, Westworld. A mixture of Sauza Tequila, Triple Sec and Elderflower Liqueur all accompany the margarita mix to make this a clever classic.

The next drink is legendary and that's why it's called The Legend. Made in honor of Denzel Washington, this drink is a unique star. Muddled orange slices and ice create a base for black peppercorn syrup, Hangar 1 Mandarin Vodka, Rodger Clyne Mexican Moonshine and fresh lime all topped with cracked black pepper.

Lastly, the Myth, made in honor of Moana. The paradise begins with Licor 43, Cruz Tequila, pineapple puree, fresh lime and simple syrup all mixed together and topped with a grilled pineapple.

It's not easy selecting Golden Globe winners, but these are definite winners at the Taco Guild.

Full recipes below:

The Legend

3-4 orange segments

1oz fresh lime juice

1oz black pepper simple syrup

¾ oz Roger Kline Mexican Moonshine Tequila

3/4oz Hanger 1 Mandarin Blossom

Place orange segments and lime juice in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Fill half way with ice. Muddle the orange segments and ice until broken up. Add tequila, Hanger 1 and simple syrup. Top shaker, and shake vigorously for 10-20 seconds. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with an orange wedge and fresh cracked black pepper.

Black Pepper Simple Syrup

½ cup white sugar

½ cup water

1Tbs. Whole Black Peppercorns

Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pan. Simmer on low heat for 30 minutes. Stiring to combine. Strain and cool before using.

Jalisco + Mule

¾ oz fresh lime juice

2oz Patron Silver Tequila

3oz Gosling Ginger Beer

Fill a mule mug with ice pour in lime juice, tequila and top with ginger beer. Stir to combine. Garnish with a lime wheel.

The Myth

1oz fresh lime juice

¾oz simple syrup

1oz pineapple puree

½oz Licor 43

1/25oz Cruz Reposado Tequila

Fill cocktail shaker half-way full with ice. Pour in all ingredients. Top shaker and shake vigorously for 10-20 seconds. Strain into a salt rimmed margarita glass filled with ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

1893 Margarita

1.25oz Cabrito Reposado Tequila

2oz margarita mix

½ oz Thatcher’s Elderflower liquor

Fill cocktail shaker half-way full with ice. Pour in all ingredients. Top shaker and shake vigorously for 10-20 seconds. Strain into a salt rimmed margarita glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

