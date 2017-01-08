Cocktails paired perfectly with the Golden Globe nominees

PHOENIX -- - With the Golden Globes held on a Sunday, mixing up Hollywood inspired drinks inside of an old 1893 church feels right.
Taco Guild Gastropub in Phoenix is where master mixologist, John Jesmer is serving up drinks named after a few Golden Globe nominees.
First up, the Jalisco Mule, made in honor of Ryan Gosling. The drink fused with Gosling's Ginger Beer makes it an obvious choice for the heartthrob.
Next, the 1893 Margarita in honor of HBO's series, Westworld. A mixture of Sauza Tequila, Triple Sec and Elderflower Liqueur all accompany the margarita mix to make this a clever classic.
The next drink is legendary and that's why it's called The Legend. Made in honor of Denzel Washington, this drink is a unique star. Muddled orange slices and ice create a base for black peppercorn syrup, Hangar 1 Mandarin Vodka, Rodger Clyne Mexican Moonshine and fresh lime all topped with cracked black pepper.
Lastly, the Myth, made in honor of Moana. The paradise begins with Licor 43, Cruz Tequila, pineapple puree, fresh lime and simple syrup all mixed together and topped with a grilled pineapple.
It's not easy selecting Golden Globe winners, but these are definite winners at the Taco Guild.
Full recipes below:
