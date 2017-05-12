Circle K robbed at gunpoint

Phoenix Police and Silent Witness are looking for this man who robbed the Circle K at Central and Roeser on March 27, 2017. (Photo: Silent Witness)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are asking for the public's help to find an armed robber, who flashed a gun while holding up a Circle K.

The man who robbed a Circle K at Central and Roeser on March 27th wasn't messing around. He went straight to the counter, showed the clerk a gun and demanded money and cigarettes.

Meanwhile, he didn't seem to care about the other people inside the store.

"This guy is so focused on getting money and cigarettes, that he has no regard for the other shoppers safety," said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild with Silent Witness.

The clerk give the man what he wanted. Then took off in a blue, four-door sedan, with a get-away driver who was waiting outside.

"We're thankful no one got hurt, but now we need to find this guy," Sgt. Rothschild told 12 News.

If you know who the man is, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

