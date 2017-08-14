Chef Josh Pace's Chocolate Stout Custard

INGREDIENTS:

1 C. Heavy cream

1/3 C. Stout

1 ½ oz. Chocolate, Chopped

1 egg, separated

1 T. Sugar

Pinch of Salt

DIRECTIONS:

Place the cream, Stout and chocolate into a sauce pan on medium heat, until the chocolate is melted into the cream. Place the yolk into a metal bowl with the sugar and salt. Beat the egg yolk until well combined, and slightly frothy. Temper (slowly mix the cream in to the egg yolk a little bit at a time. It prevents curdling of the yolk) the yolk mixture with the cream mixture, and return it to the pot. Heat on medium heat, while stirring, until the mixture thickens (when you run a finger through the mixture on the back of a spoon, there is hardly any dripping). Pour into dishes and refrigerate overnight.

