Casa Grande couple builds giant pirate ship treehouse

CASA GRANDE, Ariz.- Inspired by the Black Pearl ship in the Disney film, “Pirates of the Caribbean,” the pirate ship in Steven Hill’s backyard stands three stories high.

“It's actually the tallest structure in Casa Grande. It’s actually three feet taller than city hall,” Hill said.

The treehouse took Hill and his wife a year to build. It encompasses one the trees in their backyard.

“Stable. That's important to note because the Ponderosa Pine is a really stable tree,” Hill said. “The structure had to be mathematically engineered first before I could build. Once I knew the tolerances I was dealing with, I allowed for eight inches of flexibility in the trunk for the wind.”

Each level of the tree is decked out with props. Making visitors feel like they're in a real pirate ship. Not surprising, Hill comes from a line of Hollywood movie set builders. His father was a set designer. His grandfather, Rolland E. Hill Sr., helped design the iconic Disneyland Castle.



“I'm just a kid like they were," Hill said. "They loved to dream as well. To draw and dream. You can kind of tap into that, I think."

Hill combined his two childhood dreams, being a pirate and having his own treehouse. Now he's the most popular kid in the neighborhood.

“We wanted to do something for the kids in the neighborhood that would give them a chance to experience some adventure,”Hill said. “I mean who doesn't want to walk on a pirate ship and have one? So making one that was the right size was kind of important.”

