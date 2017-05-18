Candlelight vigil held for 30-year-old missing mother

Christine Mustafa. (Photos: Friends of Mustafa)

PHOENIX - Family and friends of 30-year-old Christine Mustafa plan to gather Thursday night as search efforts to find the woman continue a week after she disappeared.

According to the woman's older sister, Suzanne Mustafa, Christine did not show up for work on May 11, which concerned family members.

EARLIER: Family pleads for help in finding Phoenix mother

Multiple attempts were made to reach the woman, but no one has heard from her. Suzanne told 12 News her sister's car, purse and cell phone were still inside the house and the woman also left behind her infant daughter.

Phoenix police are currently investigating the case and served a search warrant at the woman's home near 20th Place and Cashman Drive. Investigators also confirmed to 12 News an SUV belonging to the woman's boyfriend, who resides with her, was processed for evidence and then returned.

The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. near 22nd Street and East Donald near Boulder Creek Elementary School.

A flyer for a vigil for missing Phoenix mom Christine Mustafa.

