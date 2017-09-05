California kidnap victim found at hotel near Nevada-Arizona border

Kidnapping suspect Joseph Hetzel and victim Virginia Paris at the Grand Canyon Inn in Valley Sept. 4, 2017. (Photo: Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office)

HENDERSON, Nev. - The California kidnapping victim who had been spotted in Arizona at least two times Sunday and Monday was found near the Arizona-Nevada border early Tuesday morning.

KSNV in Las Vegas reports, 55-year-old Virginia Paris was rescued at the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino by police after telling hotel security she had been kidnapped.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said Paris was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, 52-year-old Joseph Hetzel. They were previously spotted spending a night at the Grand Canyon Inn in Valle, Arizona.

No word on the whereabouts of Hetzel.

© 2017 KPNX-TV