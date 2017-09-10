Burglar caught on camera inside home

A burglar realizes he's caught on camera while breaking into a Valley home on August 23, 2017. (Photo: Silent Witness)

PHOENIX - Silent Witness is now offering a reward of up to $1,000 to find the man who was caught on camera breaking into a Valley home in August.

“This shows a glimpse of what happens when someone is inside your home trying to steal your stuff,” said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild,who’s with Silent Witness.

The man broke into a home near Osborn and the State Route 51 about noon back on August 23rd. He cut his hand on the way in and had to wrap it in his shirt. Then he caught a good look at the surveillance camera in the kitchen.

“There's a moment in this burglary, where he looks and recognizes there's a camera there,” Sgt. Rothschild said. “And from that moment on he's trying very hard to not face the camera after that.”

The man is also in a hurry. He searches the counter area and then the coffee table. That's where he finds an Amazon Kindle Tablet. Once he grabs that, he takes off.

If you recognize the burglar, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can stay anonymous and receive a reward of up to $1,000.

