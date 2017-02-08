Border agents seize almost 4,000 lbs. of marijuana disguised as key limes

Marijuana bundled to look like limes seized at the Pharr International Bridge on Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

PHARR, TEXAS - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered and seized nearly two tons of marijuana disguised as a shipment of key limes at the Texas/Mexico border.

CBP said they discovered the drugs on Jan. 30 at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility in a tractor-trailer that agents referred for secondary inspection. Non-intrusive imaging and a canine team located 34,764 packages of marijuana in the shipment, with a total weight of around 3,947 pounds.

“This is an outstanding interception of narcotics. Our CBP officers continue to excel in their knowledge of smuggling techniques which allows them to intercept these kinds of attempts to introduce narcotics into our country,” said Port Director Efrain Solis Jr., Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP’s Office of Field Operations estimated the marijuana had a street value around $790,000. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating.

A real key lime next to a "key lime" containing marijuana. More than 34,000 "limes" containing marijuana were seized by Customs and Border Protection in Pharr, Texas on Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A peeled "key lime" containing marijuana. More than 34,000 "limes" containing marijuana were seized by Customs and Border Protection in Pharr, Texas on Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

