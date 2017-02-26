Best magic trick: Soldier magically appears at son's birthday party

Nevada Army Guard 1st. Sgt. Ben Krainbrink surprises his sons Drake, right, and Zach during Drake's birthday party in Reno after returning from serving in Kuwait and Iraq on Feb. 25, 2017. (Photo: Jason Bean/Reno Gazette Journal)

RENO, Nev. — The stage lit up as local magician Justin Impossible took the stage for Drake Krainbrink's 10th birthday party.

"What magic words always work?" he asked the crowd as he stood on top of a trunk and held a flowing, blue curtain over his body.

The crowd of around 50 children and adults inside Impossibles Magic Shop and Theatre shouted out "Alakazam!" and "Alakazoo!" But finally, the magician and audience decided to use an old favorite phrase that was guaranteed to work for this special trick.

"On the count of three, you guys say abracadabra. Ready?" Justin Impossible said ducking under the curtain. "One, two, three."

"Abracadabra!" the crowd yelled as Justin Impossible disappeared and Sgt. Ben Krainbrink, who was deployed in Kuwait and Iraq with the Nevada Army National Guard for the past year, appeared.

Gasps echoed through the crowd as Krainbrink's sons, Drake and 11-year-old Zach, took the stage to welcome their father home.

Krainbrink, from Reno, served four years of active duty before serving an additional 16 years with the National Guard. After being deployed about every five years for the past 20 years, he said he wanted to make his last homecoming something extraordinary.

"You know the movie Inside Out and how the kid in it has all of these key memories who shapes who she becomes?" Krainbrink said after the show. "I wanted to make a special moment like that for my boys."

After a month of planning between Krainbrink, his wife, Christina, and Justin Impossible, the secrecy, hard work and practice paid off.

Christina said the family held Drake's birthday at the magic shop the year before, and he loved it so much they knew they would have to have it here again. She said it created a perfect situation where all they needed was a little magic.

Once the couple had the idea of surprising the family of Ben's homecoming, they reached out to Justin Impossible who said he was immediately on board.

Justin Impossible said he receives special requests all the time, but "this was the first one that had real meaning to it."

"I have a really fun job getting to do magic," Justin Impossible said. "But, it's because of Ben and all the people like Ben that serve that allow us to be free to be able to do something like this."

Friends and family said they had no idea that the surprise was coming, but most of all, they were happy to have Ben home.

"It's been a straight up year since he's been gone," Zach said about his father. "I'm so happy he's finally here."

"This means everything," Christina said. "He's finally home."

Nevada Army Guard 1st. Sgt. Ben Krainbrink surprises his son Drake during his birthday party at Impossible's Magic Shop in Reno after returning from serving in Kuwait and Iraq on Feb. 25, 2017. (Photo: Jason Bean, Reno Gazette Journal)

