Before you board, 5 things you can't carry on the plane

Pocket knives are just one of the many things the Arizona Department of Administration receives after TSA confiscates them at Sky Harbor International Airport. (Photo: Ryan Cody / 12 News)

PHOENIX - Popular gifts, stuff in your toolbox, even some sporting goods are banned in carry-on bags on planes.

Yet many travelers still don't get the message, and the TSA doesn't always catch them.

Here are five things you can't bring on board, according to Lorie Dankers, spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration:

-Weapons, including knives, which are the most confiscated item. You can pack them in a checked bag.

-Many hand tools and power tools.

-Pepper spray is great for self-defense but could create chaos in a cabin if it's accidentally discharged.

-Golf clubs also aren't allowed. They could be used to bludgeon a person.

-Beer, wine and liquor are popular holiday gifts. But if the bottle holds more than 3 ounces, as most do, it has to go in checked baggage.

Dankers reminds travelers to double check carry-ons for banned items before showing up at the security checkpoint.

There are two new security measures at checkpoints:

-Any electronic device larger than a cellphone - such as a Kindle or Bluetooth speaker - must be placed in a bin for screening. Nothing can be above or below the devices in the bin.

-Your one-quart bag with liquids or lotions must be placed in its own bin.

If you have a question about packing something in a carry-on bag,

tweet an image of the item to @askTSA. You should get a response within 30 minutes.

© 2017 KPNX-TV