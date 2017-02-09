Bearizona using colognes and perfumes for scent enrichment

The folks at Bearizona are using perfumes and colognes to help encourage natural behavior through scent enrichment. (Photo: 12 News)

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - "One that we know works pretty good is 'Obsession by Calvin Klein'. And I'm sure they don't mind the smell of Britney Spears either," said Dave O'Connell, the supervisor of animal training at Bearizona.

Dave, and the folks at Bearizona, are giving our everyday perfumes and colognes a whole new purpose. They are using them as part of their scent enrichment program, helping encourage natural behavior as much as possible in their animals.

"They follow a scent to find their prey, to find a possible mate, even use it to mark their territory. So with that, we want our animals to show off all of those natural behaviors," said O'Connell. "So what we try to do is get some of those crazy scents, like perfume, cinnamon, deer hair, all kinds of funky smells. We use those, and give them to our animals so they have new things to explore."

So far, the animals have been big fans.

"We have these perfumes because we like smelling good. And the bears, I don't know if they like it or not, but they love to smell all those different smells. So do the wolves, jaguars and bobcats," O'Connell said.

"It's just as important as knowing what to feed our animals," said O'Connell.

