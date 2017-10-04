ASU graduate killed in Las Vegas shooting

A screen shot of Carrie Parsons' Facebook page. (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

SEATTLE, Wash. - One of the 59 people killed in Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas was a woman from Bainbridge Island who was living in West Seattle.

Carrie Parsons' brother posted on Facebook Monday that Carrie died of her injuries in the shooting.

A separate post by the Seattle Sun Devils, a chapter of the Arizona State Alumni Association, also told its members on Facebook that Parsons died in the shooting.

"With a heavy heart I share that we lost a member of our ASU Seattle family in the Las Vegas shooting. Carrie Parsons was a member of our board during the 2014-2015 year," the association posted.

Parsons was a 2008 ASU graduate, according to the association.

Parsons was a staffing manager in Seattle. according to her Facebook and LinkedIn profiles.

© 2017 KING-TV