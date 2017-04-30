Army veteran receives new car as part of Military Appreciation Month

Army veteran Tony Kelley received a new Chevy Malibu on Sunday. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - April 30th, 2017, for some it was a typical Sunday at the ballpark. But for U.S. Army Veteran Tony Kelley, it's a day he'll never forget.

Kelley received a 2015 Chevy Malibu from Geico and Caliber Collisions as part of the recycled rides program, which has donated more than 1,500 vehicles over the last 10 years.

"I would say this is a life changing event for me because it will help me with my status of living to open new doors of opportunities for me to find a better job," said Kelley.

This gift also means Kelley doesn't have to walk to work anymore. He sometimes walked 10 miles a day to get to his job.

"All I can feel right now is I'm really overwhelmed right now," said Kelley.

Getting a car made Sunday a day Kelley will never forget, but it was also special for one more reason.

"I've never been to the ballpark before," said Kelley, who got to attend his first Diamondbacks game on Sunday. "So being at a ballpark with all these wonderful people and watching a really nice game will be a first for me."

A new car, a new jersey and a Sunday to remember for the Army veteran.

© 2017 KPNX-TV