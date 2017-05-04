Army combat photographer's last photo shows moment explosion killed her

Specialist Hilda Clayton (Photo: Screenshot via U.S. Army / Military Review)

A U.S. Army combat photographer named Specialist Hilda Clayton -- was documenting a live-fire exercise in Afghanistan when, without warning, a mortar tube accidentally exploded in front of her.

Clayton and four others were killed. In the instant after the blast, she and her trainee both snapped one last photo showing the chaos of fire, smoke and debris that also injured nine others.

The Army just published the images, which were taken in 2013, in its May-June issue of Military Review.

Clayton was 22 years old. The Review said her death "symbolizes how female soldiers are increasingly exposed to hazardous situations in training and in combat on par with their male counterparts."

Clayton's family and her combat unit approved the release of the pictures.

© 2017 KPNX-TV