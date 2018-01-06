Armed suspects rob Phoenix convenient stores

Photo: Silent Witness

PHOENIX - Convenient store thieves waving knives around, demanding cash and then vanishing from the properties. These crimes are at the top of this week's Silent Witness list.

All three suspects were caught on camera in the two separate cases. Two of the men wielded knives, says Sergeant Jamie Rothschild.

"(He) pulls out a large knife," Rothschild said. "He shows it to the clerk, but then he goes back to the counter and helps himself to cash from the drawer."

Phoenix police are now on the hunt for two men, related to the crime which happened at a Circle K on 47th Ave. and Indian School back on December 13, 2017.

"When they leave, the angle of the camera is such that it's going to be pretty easy for someone who knows them to be able to identify them," he said.

Then, a second and separate armed robbery occurred. This one happened at a 7-11 on 43rd Ave. and McDowell, on December 17, 2017.

"When this suspect comes into the convenient store, he shows the clerk the knife and then he puts the knife down on the counter," he said. "When the clerk hands him the money, it almost looks like he's casually counting the money."

Sgt. Rothschild says the clerks in both cases made the right moves.

"We never want anyone to get hurt over property and what we saw here is the clerk complied," he said. "The suspect got the cash and got away."



If you know anything, contact SILENT WITNESS at 480-WITNESS.

