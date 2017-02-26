Sunday Square Off Feb. 26, 2017

Arizona Republicans' legislation is taking aim at two constitutional rights of the state's voters:

-The right to create laws at the ballot box, enshrined in the Arizona Constitution since statehood.

-The right to "peaceably assemble," enshrined in the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Last week, the state House of Representatives approved and sent to the Senate legislation that could curb both those rights.

We discuss the legislation on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off":

-Republican State Sen. John Kavanagh of Fountain Hills and Senate Assistant Minority Leader Steve Farley, a Tucson Democrat, debate SB 1142, which would apply laws used to bust mobsters to the act of public protest.

Supporters says the bill is a response to paid protesters who riot. Opponents say the bill's language threatens all protesters.

-Joel Edman, executive director of the Arizona Advocacy Network, discusses a basket of bills that would make it difficult for voters to approve new laws at the ballot box.

