Arizona ranks in top five for relocation

Downtown overview of Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Whether it’s for a new job, family or fresh start, many people have moved out of state in 2016. For the first time in 12 years, Arizona had the second highest net for relocation, according to Allied Van Lines Magnet Report.

Texas has held the number one spot of relocations since 2004. Florida replaces Texas as number one. Florida and Arizona are considered traditional retirement states.

1. Florida – 1,315 net moves

2. Arizona – 1,137

3. Texas – 891

4. North Carolina

5. Utah

Allied’s data shows Illinois as the state with the greatest outbound moves showing 1,284 moves out of state.

