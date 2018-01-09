Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey delivers his State of the State Address Jan. 8, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Mandatory ethics training is taking place at the Capitol Tuesday where all 60 House members and employees are required by law to participate.

The training is happening less than 24-hours after Gov. Doug Ducey's State of the State Address. It's all an effort to halt lewd acts from happening in Arizona.

The policy states that the entire House must take the class within six months of beginning their roles. It adds that anyone who violates the policy is subject to corrective action. The House is taking a stand against discrimination, sexual harassment, a hostile work environment and retaliation.

There's also an outline detailing how to find help if anyone is harassed including steps to handle the complaints. Those steps involve an investigation, evaluation, interviews, taking action and following up with everyone involved.

Gov. Ducey made strong comments Monday, shunning negative behavior moving forward within the government.

"It should go without saying, but it bears repeating," Ducey said. "Every individual deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, always, no exceptions."

Included within the training is a strong confidentiality policy aimed at protecting everyone involved in any harassment cases.

© 2018 KPNX-TV