Why money for Arizona schools is holding up state budget

Funding for Arizona's schools and universities remains a big question mark as the legislature enters the final stages of passing a state budget.

Teachers' raise are at the top of the wish list for K-12 schools. The state's three universities are seeking borrowing authority to fund more than $1 billion in construction and repairs on their campuses.

On this weekend's "Sunday Square Off," political analyst Chris Herstam and Arizona Capitol Times reporter Rachel Leingang break down the three things holding up the state budget, and tell us whether K-12 schools and universities will get what they want.

Also on "Square Off":

-We examine President Trump's impact on Arizona in his first 100 days in office, with Matthew Kenney, executive director of the Arizona Republican Party, and Josh Zaragoza, a Democratic consultant with Elected Digital.

How Trump's first 100 days played out in Arizona

How Trump will shake up Arizona politics in 2018

- Why Arizona's BASIS high schools are the best in the country - and why they're not.

-Viewers react to a TV ad that thanked Gov. Doug Ducey and the Legislature for expanding school vouchers, but that didn't disclose who paid for the ad.

"Sunday Square Off" airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12 News, right after "Meet the Press."

