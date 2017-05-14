Arizona congressman breaks the rules, but will it hurt district?

Democratic Ruben Gallego of Phoenix is playing by his own rules in Congress.

Last week, the Marine veteran invaded a Tucson Republican's district. That came after he got in GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan's face in Washington, D.C.

On this weekend's "Sunday Square Off," the second-term congressman explains why he's tossing aside civility in taking on Republicans and whether that could cost his district federal dollars for big projects.

Also on "Square Off":

-Democrat David Schapira, a Tempe city councilman and former state Senate minority leader, explains why he's running for Arizona school superintendent. We also discuss his support for a sex-education curriculum when he was on a Tempe school board.



Public school speech therapist Kathy Hoffman is also running in the Democratic primary.

-Does Republican School Superintendent Diane Douglas support Arizona's school-voucher expansion? She wouldn't answer the question on last weekend's "Square Off." Turns out, Douglas announced weeks before that she's behind it.

-We wrap up the highs, lows and unfinished business from the Legislature's just-completed session, with Rachel Leingang, governor's office reporter for the Arizona Capitol Times, and political analyst Chris Herstam.

-On the one-year anniversary of Prop 123's passage, we look back at how Gov. Doug Ducey lost the support of the public-school leaders who backed the landmark measure.

