Arizona congressman breaks the rules, but will it hurt district?

Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego of Phoenix explains why he's tossing aside civility in taking on Republicans and whether that could cost his district federal dollars for big projects.

Brahm Resnik, KPNX 7:42 PM. MST May 14, 2017

Democratic Ruben Gallego of Phoenix is playing by his own rules in Congress.

Last week, the Marine veteran invaded a Tucson Republican's district. That came after he got in GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan's face in Washington, D.C.

On this weekend's "Sunday Square Off," the second-term congressman explains why he's tossing aside civility in taking on Republicans and whether that could cost his district federal dollars for big projects.

Also on "Square Off":

-Democrat David Schapira, a Tempe city councilman and former state Senate minority leader, explains why he's running for Arizona school superintendent. We also discuss his support for a sex-education curriculum when he was on a Tempe school board.

Public school speech therapist Kathy Hoffman is also running in the Democratic primary.

-Does Republican School Superintendent Diane Douglas support Arizona's school-voucher expansion? She wouldn't answer the question on last weekend's "Square Off." Turns out, Douglas announced weeks before that she's behind it.

Former Democratic legislator running for school superintendent

-We wrap up the highs, lows and unfinished business from the Legislature's just-completed session, with Rachel Leingang, governor's office reporter for the Arizona Capitol Times, and political analyst Chris Herstam.

Why Ducey’s smiling after Legislature wraps up

-On the one-year anniversary of Prop 123's passage, we look back at how Gov. Doug Ducey lost the support of the public-school leaders who backed the landmark measure.

How Ducey alienated former Prop 123 allies

"Sunday Square Off" airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12 News, after NBC's "Meet the Press."

© 2017 KPNX-TV


