Anti-Semitic graffiti found in Gilbert neighborhood

A swastika was painted in the street of a Gilbert neighborhood. Photo: Kyle Burton

GILBERT, Ariz. - The holidays are taking a hateful turn in Gilbert after multiple swastikas were found in a neighborhood.

"It's a quiet neighborhood," said Gerald Nunez. "Nothing ever major goes wrong here."

That is, until now.

"I'm completely shocked to be honest with you," Nunez said.

In the middle of the street, just outside Nunez's home near Pecos and Higley Roads in Gilbert, someone spray painted a hateful holiday message. They wrote the word "merry" followed by a swastika.

"You see kids running around here playing at the park. It's always been a safe neighborhood," said Nunez.

Neighbors tell 12 News the anti-Semitic graffiti showed up a few days ago and was quickly power washed away. However, just a few streets over, another swastika was found, and it's not yet covered up.

"I was really surprised to see the graffiti," said Fernando Arzaga.

One resident captured one incident on camera. He says a group of people in a blue SUV are responsible and it happened late at night. The video is now in the hands of police.

It's unclear if the incidents are related.

"Hopefully they get caught and learn a lesson from it," said Nunez.

