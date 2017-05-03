Anatomy of a Valley car chase: Real life brings real danger

The yellow Corvette seen on fire shortly after a police chase ended with an unmarked law enforecment vehicle crashing into it. (Photo: 12 News)

What could make police decide to stop a suspect at all costs? See the full report on 12 News at 10.

When it comes to car chases, Phoenix has started to look a lot like Los Angeles recently.

Some of the recent car chases in the Valley have had deadly consequences. Almost all of them have ended up on television.

These real-life car chases aren't like the ones in the Fast and the Furious movies. On the big screen, police chases are full of drama, high speeds, and high-flying action. But in real life, they're more dangerous and can come to a deadly end.

"It's a very stressful situation," said law enforcement expert Andy Hill.

Hill is a retired Phoenix Police sergeant who spent 26 years on the job and now is a consulting producer on the show Live PD. The show sometimes airs police pursuits just minutes after they happen.

Its cameras even caught a Department of Public Safety chase on a Valley freeway.

"Ah, he got it. He got my spikes," yelled the DPS trooper, who reached over the freeway and threw down stop sticks.

These are sometimes referred to as spike strips and aren't used to destroy the tires of the vehicle officers are chasing.

"They are very critical situations where the public -- when they see all these things on television -- they start to get an idea of how dangerous it can be," Hill said.

That danger starts as soon as the rubber starts burning.

Because of that danger, any law enforcement officer chasing a vehicle has to get permission from a supervisor to press on with the pursuit.

That's true whether it's a high speed chase, slow crawl, or even the police pursuit of U-Haul -- all of which have played out live on television in Arizona recently.

And in real life, unlike the movies, the bad guys can't outrun the radio.

So how do police decide when to stop chasing, and when to stop a suspect at all costs? See the full report on 12 News at 10.

