Activist warns of violence if Trump pardons Joe Arpaio

Sunday Square Off (Photo: 12 News)

Activists are warning that President Donald Trump could trigger violent protests outside his Phoenix rally Tuesday if he pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Petra Falcon, of the immigrant rights group Promise Arizona, says on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off" that she is "very worried" about protesters losing control.

The 85-year-old Arpaio, an immigration hardliner whose endorsement bolstered Trump's credibility on the issue, faces up to six months in jail when he's sentenced in October for defying a federal court order.

Falcon is part of our "Sunday Square Off" preview of Trump's campaign rally at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Phoenix Convention Center.

In our Left/Right debate, political analyst Chris Herstam and Christine Jones, a former GoDaddy executive and former GOP candidate for governor and Congress, look at the politics of the visit: why Trump is coming to Arizona and what he might do here, including the possible endorsement of a GOP primary challenger to Sen. Jeff Flake.

Then we discuss the Arizona protests against Confederate monuments; a possible Trump pardon of Arpaio; and the reaction to Trump's Charlottesville comments, with Falcon; Reverend Reginald Walton of Phillips Memorial CME Church and an adviser to Black Lives Matter; and Heather Hamel, founder and executive director of Justice That Works.

"Sunday Square Off" airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12 News, after "Meet the Press."

Activist 'very worried' about Arpaio pardon igniting protest

A leading immigration-rights activist says she is concerned about protesters' reaction of President Trump pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Why Trump keeps coming back to Arizona

Our Left/Right debate on why Donald Trump feels at home in Arizona.

Who will President Trump bless as Jeff Flake's challenger?

President Trump might endorse a challenger to a fellow Republican, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.

Our Left/Right debaters discuss whether former state legislator Kelli Ward get the nod?

Outrage over Arizona Confederate monuments

The "Square Off" panel discusses what should be done with Arizona's Confederate monuments and what message Donald Trump sends with his comments on Charlottesville.

© 2017 KPNX-TV