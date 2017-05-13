A senior tradition sidelined as school officials call police to prevent pranks

Rockcastle County High School. (Photo: WLEX)

MT. VERNON, Kentucky - Police were called to Kentucky's Rockcastle County High School overnight to prevent seniors from pulling pranks.

At the end of graduation practice yesterday, Principal Jennifer Mattingly informed the senior class they would not be allowed on campus Thursday to prevent their prank, an issue she said she'd been thinking about since last May.

Mattingly opted to put up a Facebook post Wednesday night explaining her decision but quickly took it down as comments got increasingly nasty.

Mattingly said over the years the pranks have gotten more and more out of hand and added she had to put an end to them for everyone's safety. The school says the pranks have gotten bigger and more dangerous over the years.

