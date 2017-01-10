A family built their own 300-foot backyard luge

Family enjoys their hard work of gather ice and snow to make this 300-foot luge in their own backyard. (Photo: KSL)

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - Many Utahns welcomed the warm up to spring-like 40- and even 50-degree temperatures to start the week, but one South Jordan family was less enthusiastic.

Thomas and Chrissy Williams and many of their 15 children spent their Christmas break constructing and testing a 300-foot-long luge in their yard, only to watch their hard work melt away.

"The kids and the neighbors are highly disappointed, and my husband is highly disappointed too because of all the work he put into it," Chrissy Williams said. "If it were to snow right now, they would rebuild it, but I don't think that's in the forecast right now."

On Monday before the melt, the luge was still nearly two stories high at the beginning and had stairs made of snow and ice leading up to it. It ran along behind the Williamses' home before taking a jog along the side of the house and ultimately ending in the front yard.

