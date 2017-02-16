$714,000 in illegal substances seized in large Valley grow operation bust

Illegally-grown marijuana discovered in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo: Surprise Police Department)

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Surprise police say investigators have arrested six people involved in a large Valley “criminal enterprise” operating under the name “Frosty’s Fresh” after serving search warrants at several homes in Surprise and a home in Tempe.

During the home searches, police say, nearly 645 marijuana plants with an estimated yield of over 200 pounds of marijuana were found. Police also found two pounds of marijuana wax, 10 pounds of cultivated marijuana buds and guns.

According to police, a lab used to produce marijuana wax was also uncovered.

In total, police say, the illegal substances seized have an estimated street value of $714,000.

The six people arrested include 31-year-old Cody Ivey, 39-year-old Tara Papano, 30-year-old Justin Parker, 36-year-old Crystalgail Gutierrez, 20-year-old Tyler Hall and 28-year-old Joshua Harris.

Each face several felony charges including illegal control of an enterprise, misconduct involving weapons, and possession for sale and production of marijuana and narcotic substances, according to police.

