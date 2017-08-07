Security camera shows elderly man fighting with teen robber at a Detroit gas station. (Photo: WDIV)

A recent robbery attempt in a Detroit gas station backfired when a teenager picked the wrong man to mess with.

Darius Summers is a mild-mannered musician who just turned 61. He also recently received his license to carry a concealed weapon.

"I'd never been through this," Summers said. "Never shot a gun before. All this is new to me."

Last Sunday, Summers was at a gas station near his home on Detroit's west side.

"I just wanted some coffee, so I walked down here," Summers said.

A 16-year-old boy armed with a gun saw that Summers was also armed, and the teen tried to take his weapon. He stuck his gun in Summers' back, thinking he was an older, easier target.

Summers said the teen was controlling him, but then the 61-year-old man pulled out his own gun and shot the boy in the stomach. The teen picked up the gun that he dropped and limped out of the store.

"I didn't shoot to kill, I shot to save his life," Summers said. "I got him up off me."

Read more: http://bit.ly/2vFZxug

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM