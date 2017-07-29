4-year-old boy killed by family dogs in Texas

A 4-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside an enclosed trampoline on their backyard on Thursday night, after being mauled by family dogs. (Photo: Aaron Martinez/El Paso Times)

EL PASO — A 4-year-old boy in Texas died after being mauled by a pack of family dogs at his home.

El Paso police officers found Jacob Brooks' battered body in the backyard of the home at about 8 p.m. Thursday, officials said. No other information on the boy was immediately available.

Officers had been dispatched to the Del Valle area neighborhood on an unknown problem.

Police said the boy's mother, who has not been identified, left him in an enclosed trampoline in the backyard. It was unclear how long the boy had been outside and whether he was alone with the dogs.

The mother was placed in custody and taken to an area medical facility, police said.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon, but police were investigating the incident.

Police said the dogs, which were of different breeds and sizes, were taken to animal control.

Neighbors said it was a chaotic scene.

"The ambulance came, and when we saw the people who live there come out of the house crying, I imagined right way” what might have happened, Ramon Payan, who lives across the street, said Friday.

“They have a lot of dogs, and aggressive dogs — pit bulls and German shepherds, big and small, about 10 dogs — and young children," he said.

Friday morning, a piece of red police tape could be seen hanging from a chain link fence at the home. The trampoline, enclosed with its safety netting, could be seen in the otherwise barren backyard.

