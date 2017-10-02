3 terrifying Twitter videos from the Las Vegas shooting show confusion, chaos

This man shields a woman as countless bullets fly at the large crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel across the street during a concert. (Photo: Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - The now deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history will forever leave a mark on a city most people visit to let loose and have fun with family and friends.

Sunday night's tragic incident also left a mark on social media in the form of videos captured during and after the shooter sprayed the crowd with bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

WARNING: Some videos may have strong language or graphic content not suitable for some viewers.

First gunfire confuses crowd at concert

Panic after the crowd tries to escape the line of fire

THIS IS CRAZY. You can actually hear the gunshots. Please if you are in Las Vegas area take care. Praying for those affected. #mandalaybay pic.twitter.com/gtzWXSvTwk — Lady Gaga 🇩🇴 (@Dominicangaga) October 2, 2017

People huddle low to the ground as bullets fly in their direction

"multiple injuries" in a shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/IZZEerHC94 — Stephen Brian Lowe (@SBrianLowe) October 2, 2017

© 2017 KPNX-TV