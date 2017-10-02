KPNX
3 terrifying Twitter videos from the Las Vegas shooting show confusion, chaos

People across Arizona and the nation shared their connections to the deadly Las Vegas shooting Sunday night.

Nico Santos, KPNX 5:47 PM. MST October 02, 2017

LAS VEGAS - The now deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history will forever leave a mark on a city most people visit to let loose and have fun with family and friends.

Sunday night's tragic incident also left a mark on social media in the form of videos captured during and after the shooter sprayed the crowd with bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

WARNING: Some videos may have strong language or graphic content not suitable for some viewers. 

First gunfire confuses crowd at concert

Panic after the crowd tries to escape the line of fire

People huddle low to the ground as bullets fly in their direction

