2017 travel trends: Expect more robots, baggage fees

Travelers prepare for their next adventure. (Photo: NBC)

Chances are good that when making travel reservations in 2017, the voice or person on the other end won't be human.

Using artificial intelligence to help you make, cancel or change all sorts of reservations will become more of the norm this year according to Orbitz senior editor Jeanenne Tornatore.

"Kind of easing the burden of people having to wait on a customer service line to talk to an agent, and making it easier for people to make those changes," Tornatore said.

More interaction with AI is but one of several changes expected to affect your travel plans this year.

Travelers can also expect the legacy airlines to be more competitive when it comes to pricing, but those lower prices come with a catch.

Expect to pay for a carry-on bag or choosing your seat.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2iK5ShO

Copyright 2017 NBC