WAXHAW, N.C. -- The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Waxhaw police officer after his two-year-old son accidentally shot his mother at their home Wednesday night.

Waxhaw's Police Chief confirmed the child is the son of Officer Jeremy Ferguson. He said Ferguson has been with the department for a year and called him a "good officer."

Union County Sheriff spokesman Tony Underwood said the child found one of his father's secondary service weapons in a zipped-up bag in their home's laundry room.

He said the child unzipped the bag and accidentally fired the gun, which struck his mom in the buttocks.

She was taken to Carolinas Healthcare System Union where she's since been discharged.

"It only takes a second or two for a child to be able to gain access to a gun," Underwood said.

Underwood said the SBI should wrap up its investigation in the coming days, and it will determine what, if any, criminal charges will be filed.

The Waxhaw Police Department is also conducting its own internal investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2016 WCNC