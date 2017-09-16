1-year-old dies after dad left him next to hot shower to help his cough

Getty Images/iStockphoto

INSIDE EDITION ) -- A 1-year-old boy died in New York after his dad strapped him in a stroller in a steam-filled bathroom and then went to sleep, reports said.

The Brooklyn boy, Mordechai Halpern, woke up with a cough at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday and his father, 27, gave him a bottle filled with water, lemon juice and sugar, but his cough persisted.

Mordechai's father, whose name was not released, then reportedly strapped the baby into his stroller and took him to the bathroom with a blanket covering him.

He turned on the shower's hot water to create a humidifier effect and closed the shower curtain. He then reportedly put his son near the bathroom toilet.

The father went to sleep, setting an alarm for 5 a.m. When it went off, the boy's mother, 22, went to check on him and found the baby unconscious.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Mordechai's body temperature was recorded at 108 degrees Fahrenheit, reports said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the infant's cause of death.

Police said they do not believe the father meant harm on his son, according to reports.

Inside Edition