1 killed in New Mexico F-16 training accident; jets from Luke Air Force Base

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) - Officials at Holloman Air Force Base say one person was killed and another injured in a training accident on a military range in southern New Mexico.
Base officials say in a statement that the Tuesday night accident involved members of a ground-control party struck as two F-16 jets used unspecified air-to-ground munitions at a range that's part of the White Sands Missile Range complex near Holloman.
The statement says the injured person was released from a hospital after treatment for specified injuries.
Identities were not immediately released, and officials say the incident is under investigation.
The statement says the two F-16s are based at Holloman but belong to a group that is part of a wing headquartered at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs