5280 Post-it wars bringing two high-rises together

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mother of baby who died in hot car speaks out
-
Mother of six is the very definition of power
-
Kurt Warner's wife to present him at Hall of Fame
-
Land spout tornado spotted in Phoenix
-
High speed chase latest
-
Breaking the seal: Is it fact or fiction?
-
New details about road rage shooting in Glendale
-
Duct tape dog sparks outrage
-
A solar eclipse explained
-
Boy gets fidget spinner surgically removed from his finger
More Stories
-
Remains found in Phoenix home 2 doors down from 2011…Aug. 4, 2017, 9:55 p.m.
-
Bonnie and Clyde from Maricopa Co. Animal Care have…Aug. 4, 2017, 4:35 p.m.
-
A Post-it war has broken out between 2 buildings in…Aug. 5, 2017, 8:57 a.m.