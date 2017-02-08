Tax day 2017: What you need to know

Tax day is delayed in 2017 and some income tax refunds will be as well. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - It's that time of year again -- tax time.

This year, there's good news for all of the tax procrastinators. You have a few extra days to file those returns.

April 15, the typical tax day, is on a Saturday. Sunday is off limits. And Monday, the 17th, is Emancipation Day, a holiday in Washington, D.C. So in 2017, taxes are due on Tuesday, April 18.

If that's still too early, you can always file an extension on the IRS website here. That's free.

But if you owe the IRS money, you have to estimate how much you owe and pay on time, or else the IRS will force you to pay a penalty and interest, according to IRS spokesman Bill Brunson.

On the other hand, if you're expecting a refund check, you may have to wait a little longer than usual.

"If you're going to claim the earned income tax credit or the advanced child tax credit on your return ... the IRS will hold onto those refunds through Feb. 15," Brunson said.

The IRS is doing that to crack down on filing fraud and identity theft.

(© 2017 KPNX)