OLED, HDR and 4K are the latest TV technology at Best Buy and other stores.

PHOENIX - TVs these days are getting bigger, better and cheaper.

So if you're looking for a new screen for your home, here's what you need to know, according to Michael Hursman at Best Buy.

The latest buzz in TV tech is 4K.

A 4K TV has four times as many pixels as a standard 1080p TV -- that's four times the resolution.

"It's almost like you're looking through glass at the actual image," said Hursman.

A few years ago, 4K TVs cost thousands of dollars. Nowadays, some stores sell them starting at about $350.

If you want a step above 4K, check out HDR TV's -- that means high dynamic range.

"HDR enhances the colors, the black levels ... so you'll see more of what the camera recorded," Hursman said. "A lot more shading. Colors are more true to life."

HDR sets start at a little less than $1,000.

If you want an ever better picture, check out OLED TV's -- that means organic light-emitting diode.

"The main thing is the blacks are deeper," Hursman said. "So, you're seeing a true black with an OLED TV. Other TVs, you're watching black, but the light is still shining through the black. With an OLED TV, the light shuts off in the black."

OLED TVs offer one of the best pictures available today, but the technology will cost you a lot. OLED TVs start at a few thousand dollars.

