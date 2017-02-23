Phoenix area's hot housing market attracts scammers

The booming housing market in the Valley could lead to scamers who are looking to rip you off. (Photo: Chris Latella/12 News)

PHOENIX - The Valley's housing market is a hot one.

In fact, it'll be the hottest in the entire country in 2017, according to Realtor.com. The real estate website predicts prices will increase nearly six percent and sales of new construction and existing homes will grow more than 7 percent.

But there is one cold, hard fact about this -- it could lead to fraud, just as it did during the housing boom of the 2000s.

That's when John Bravata promised a virtually risk-free investment in a real estate fund. He told people, "not one of our clients ever lost a dollar."

But that's far from the truth. The market collapsed and hundreds of people lost their hopes, dreams and their savings. Bravata is now behind bars serving a 20-year sentence.

"A lot of times people don't know they've been scammed until the market declines," said securities fraud attorney Jenice Malecki.

Her one key piece of advice: Before you invest in the housing market or anything, do your research.

"What kind of experience do they have, and what kind of debt are they in?" are good questions to ask, Malecki said. "Has any reputable financial firm or accounting firm audited the returns of this investment?"

Scammers often target seniors and immigrants -- even their own friends and family -- who may be reluctant to ask too many questions.

"People are awfully too polite when it comes to investing, even though it's a real business transaction that they should be very careful with," Malecki said.

For instance, John Bravata drew clients by offering seminars that included a complementary meal. It helps prove that old saying, there's no such thing as a free lunch.

