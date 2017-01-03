Holiday Hangover Shopping Day The best sale you've never heard of?

(Photo: Thinkstock)

First there was Black Friday, then Cyber Monday, now there is Holiday Hangover Shopping Day.

Experts have seen an uptick in sales on this day, the first day back at work for most people, in recent years.

With many stores offering end-of-year sales, and people just starting to get back into their work routines, it makes for a big shopping day.

Sales-tracking websites saw a 15 percent spike in online sales on this day last year, and 10 percent the year before that.

