Valentine spending is expected to top $18.2 billion

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Chocolate Falls in Arizona
-
Swelling Salt River floods McKellips Road
-
Player ignores racist taunts at basketball game
-
WWII veteran's dog tags found in Arizona desert
-
Woman claims dog died after United flight
-
VERIFY: Proposed expansion of ESA could mean public dollars to private schools
-
Teacher accused of sexual conduct with teen
-
Father of Tesla driver speaks out about daughters fatal crash
-
Wild Phoenix police chase caught on camera
-
Wedding Trends: Brandon Hamilton
More Stories
-
Arizona candidate reveals sex life, wants your voteFeb 14, 2017, 9:09 a.m.
-
McCain: Trump suggests 'moral equivalence' between…Feb 14, 2017, 8:40 a.m.
-
Your voice: Agree with what McCain said about…Dec 30, 2016, 3:20 p.m.