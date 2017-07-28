What does it mean that Ben & Jerry's tested positive for trace amounts of weed killer?

Ben & Jerry's Bonnaroo Buzz Ice Cream at the Ben & Jerry's and Bonnaroo - new flavor party at Bowery Ballroom on April 19, 2010 in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Ben & Jerry's)

PHOENIX -- The Organic Consumers Association tested 11 samples of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream and made some surprising findings.

Ten out of 11 flavors tested positive for glyphosate, which is the world’s most widely used weed killer ingredient.

Some claim it is completely harmless while others say it is a serious health hazard.

The flavors that had glyphosate were Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Americone Dream, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Peanut Butter Cookie, Half Baked, Peanut Butter Cup, The Tonight Dough, Phish Food and two separate samples of Vanilla.

The flavor that didn't show traces of glyphosate was Cherry Garcia.

The levels found were far below the ceiling set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

To put it into perspective, The Health Research Institute Lab calculated that a 75-pound child would have to consume 145,000 eight-ounce servings a day to hit the limit set by the EPA. An adult would have to eat 290,000 servings to pose a threat.

What about possible long-term effects?

According to Scientific Reports, a journal from the publishers of Nature, rats that consumed very low doses of glyphosate each day showed early signs of fatty liver disease within three months, which worsened over time.

The Food and Drug Administration is responsible for enforcing maximum pesticide residue levels for foods, with the exception of glyphosate.

A spokesperson for Ben & Jerry’s told The New York Times that the company is working towards transitioning away from GMOs and trying to understand where glyphosate is coming from.

Monsanto, the company that makes Roundup, responded to the news by assuring the public that the presence of glyphosate does not make foods unsafe for consumption.

