Wearable breast pump makes debut at CES

A new breast pump is helping breastfeeding women multi-task.
‘Willow’ is the only wearable breast pump and allows you to be hands-free. The ‘Willow’ pump debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show this week.
What makes this so different is that it’s ultra-discreet.
The device fits into a bra without dangling cords and bottles. It pumps silently so no one will know you're using it.
Willow isn't cheap though -- the cost is over $400 when it launches this spring.
(© 2017 KPNX)
