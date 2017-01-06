Wearable breast pump makes debut at CES

First wearable breast pump available Spring 2017 from Willow. (Photo: NBC)

A new breast pump is helping breastfeeding women multi-task.

‘Willow’ is the only wearable breast pump and allows you to be hands-free. The ‘Willow’ pump debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show this week.

What makes this so different is that it’s ultra-discreet.

The device fits into a bra without dangling cords and bottles. It pumps silently so no one will know you're using it.

Willow isn't cheap though -- the cost is over $400 when it launches this spring.

