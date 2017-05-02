The top 3 Apple deals this season!

CLEVELAND, OH - Apple. Apple. Apple. That's one of the biggest tech requests this season.



Whether you're shopping for a grad, dad or mom, I have you covered in my quest to hunt huge deals.



Deal #1: No more dead batteries! The best Apple Mfi Certified power banks for iPad, iPhone (and even Android)

Why: How many times has your phone or tablet battery died on you? The market is over-saturated with sub-par powerbanks and some which claim great battery power, only to drain or in some cases ruin your device.



OLALA is a huge brand at CES and out of precisely 29 different power banks I've personally tested, this one is still my favorite and on sale Wednesday. Charging this powerbank once gives the average phone 3+ more full charges!



$50 Off Olala Apple Certified Powerbank + Free Prime Shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $29.99 **Alternate style available for $4 more.



Deal #2: Phone protection! It doesn't matter how good that case is, we still drop our phone 3-5 times per week. If you have a recent iPhone, that's a $700+ investment getting thrown around. I saw many knock-offs of the Rocontrip phone holders at VidCon last summer and then again at CES. They keep your smartphone tethered to you and are highly durable.



50% Off RoconTrip Silicon Phone Holder & Detachable Lanyard

Was: $13.00

Now: $6.99 **Works with virtually any phone



Deal #3: Replace your cable with these! Apple's own lightning power cables are a complete rip off in my opinion and the cords you see at the dollar store are garbage. Other models I've tested start strong and then stop working after a few months.



The top rated ones I've tested are Nylon braided, more durable, and $7.99 Wednesday. They also work for years!



50% Off Top Rated #1 Best Selling Apple Mfi Cerfied Power Cords

Was: $15.00

Now: $7.99

Looking for Macbook or Macbook Pro deals? Wait until July. That's when the back to school promotions drop. iPhone deals always drop final quarter of the year after the new iPhones are released post September and I'll have them right here.



