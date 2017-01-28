Matt's Bonus Deal Of The Day For Jan 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Beware new "can you hear me" trick
-
Teen shot to death being called a hero
-
Immigrant community react to Trump's immigration executive orders
-
Tired of political , Google Chrome has the answer
-
Arizona Geological Survey drone video shows massive fissure in the desert
-
Actor kills himself on Facebook Live
-
Family remembering mom, son killed in fire
-
Re-purposing old wood
-
Rescued puppy gets adopted
-
Jimmy Carter reflects on state of country
More Stories
-
Trump refugee ban blocks migrants from boarding…Jan 28, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
-
Puppy beaten with metal rod finds loving new homeJan 27, 2017, 6:49 p.m.
-
McCain comes out swinging against Trump administrationJan 27, 2017, 11:30 a.m.