CES Car smart chargers drop to $10 today

CLEVELAND, OH - Today we help prevent a high tech disaster in your vehicle. Before you plug that $700 iPhone, iPad, Android or tablet in to your DC adapter, what are you plugging it into?



Those dollar store car chargers and many of the other models available today can overcharge or ruin your tech. Today $10 can easily protect it.



The Archeer Dual USB Car charger provides an LCD screen so you can see the charge time / voltage traveling to your devices. Additional features include:



- Smart chips offer over-current and over-charge protection

- 90 degree swiveling head to accommodate virtually any car outlet / cigarette lighter

- Works with both Apple and Android

- Powerful enough to handle an iPad

- Bright LCD display

- 18 month warranty

- Lowest recorded price



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

