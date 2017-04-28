3 tech deals that double your value!

CLEVELAND, OH - In my continued quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, each deal I've hunted down below offers double the savings. You save on the price and then once you discover the additional features, the real frugality sets in!
All of the deals listed below are based on viewer requests but also are ideal for any graduate. Look for these deals on Tuesday!
Deal #1: LED Smart Lamps That Charge Your Tech & Enhance Productivity
What are all the savings? Right off the bat with the link I found, you cut your costs by 50 percent. Additional perks include energy savings while you charge your devices and the new flicker-free LEDs that could double your productivity. With lights built for low energy consumption and eye-friendly use, this is the ideal desk, apartment or dorm lamp on a dime.
$65 Off OXY LED Smart Lamps + Free Prime Shipping
Was: $99.99
Now: $34.99
**Limited time promotion; will sell out quickly!
Deal #2: Double the speaker power for a fraction the cost
What are all the savings? Unlike most wireless speakers on the market, the Stealth360 brings a whopping 20-Watt Output, four powerful drivers, two subwoofers and 360 degrees of audio to any home, dorm or apartment. You get double the output on a system like this for almost half the cost.
$30 Off Owlee Stealth 360 Bluetooth Stereo + Free Shipping
Was: $99.99
Now: $69.99
Deal #3: Double the capacity of your iPhone for half price
What are all the savings? Aside from doubling your cash back, this also doubles your iPhone capacity. The Apple MFi Certified Flash Drive plugs in to your iPhone's lightning connector or iPad and stores an additional 64GB of data. Double the storage; double the savings!
$42 Off 64 GB Apple MFi Certified iPhone / iPad iDisk + Free Shipping
Was: $79.99
Now: $37.99
