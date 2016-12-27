Uber, Lyft, taxi: Cheapest ride for New Year's Eve

Ride-share services such as Uber and Lyft raise their fares during peak times particularly between midnight at 2 a.m. Taxi rates do not chase, even on New Years Eve. (Photo: 12 News)

New Year's Eve is an exciting time, and a popular way to ring in the new year is at a nightclub or bar.

But have you thought about how you're getting home after the party is over?

If not, it could cost you.

Ride-share services such as Uber and Lyft raise their fares during peak times, such as holidays and weekends, particularly between midnight at 2 a.m.

They justify it will a simple supply-and-demand explanation. If there are not enough drivers to accommodate all the requests, the cost of the ride goes up.

A spokesperson for Uber also said it works as an incentive to get more drivers to the area -- which would in turn bring the prices back down a bit.

12 News used an app called GoA2B to compare the rates for Uber, Lyft and multiple taxi in the area to get from the 12 News studios to Steel Indian School Park.

Uber and Lyft were both roughly $7. The same four-mile ride in a taxi could cost you up to $17.

However, traditional taxi companies do not add "surge" or "prime-time" charges like Uber and Lyft.

So while it would still be a $17 ride to leave downtown in a taxi, you could pay up to four times the normal rate for Uber or Lyft. That would make your ride closer to $30. Remember, this is only to travel four miles.

Here are some tips for saving money on ride-sharing services:

Prices can change by the minute. If the offered price for a ride is out of your budget, close the app and re-request a ride a few minute later to see if the price has changed. The same tip works for Lyft.

Uber allows you to split the fare with multiple people so the ride doesn't hit your wallet so hard.

You can go the old-fashioned route and call a taxicab. The rates do not change based on peak times on weekend or holidays.

Also, consider designating a sober driver.

