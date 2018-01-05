Thousands of items from Elvis impersonator's estate up for auction

Family of a long time Elvis impersonator putting his estate up for auction through Blue Leaf Estate Auctions.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Alfred Lee spent 30 years impersonating the king of rock 'n' roll, but his true talent was being the king of collecting.

“You name it, he probably collected here in Apache Junction," said Rowlan Hill of Blue Leaf Estate Auctions.

Lee surrounded his home with his prized possessions.

“The number of items are thousands upon thousands," said Hill.

From cases full of Hot Wheels to signed baseballs, even shadow boxes full of Western memorabilia.

Lee passed away in November, though his legacy will live on through his collections. And his Elvis collection is impressive.

“From street signs to cars, he’s got records and pictures -- all kinds of Elvis stuff," said Hill.

He even has his very own Elvis costumes, which he performed in -- and they're up for grabs.

Also interesting is a wall full of old radios.

“These radios were kind of the first internet because you used to be able to sit in your basement and talk to people all over the world," said Hill.

As for his top collection?

“I would say the whiskey bottles," said Hill.

Alfred’s collection of specialty Jim Beam bottles is over 7,000.

What about the most expensive item at the auction?

“The thing you were going to throw away might bring the moon, but he has a unique truck," said Hill.

The 2003 red pickup truck is decked out with horns on the front, six shooters, a rifle and of course, Al’s name and picture on the side.

You might wonder, why would the family want to sell all of these special items?

“They all live out of state so they can’t haul all this stuff to Indiana, so, the next best thing is to sell it," said Hill.

The Blue Leaf Estate auction takes place this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at Lee's home in Apache Junction.

“Get here a little early, around 8 a.m. so you can go through everything and get a lay of the land," said Hill.

For auction information and location, visit Blue Leaf's website.

© 2018 KPNX-TV